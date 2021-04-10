Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $42.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

