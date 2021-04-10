Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,790,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 31,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,279,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 688,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

