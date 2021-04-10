Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 31,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,453,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,468,000 after buying an additional 158,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

