Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

HLF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 844,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

