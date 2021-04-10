Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Acquires £18,970 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £18,970 ($24,784.43).

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 259.77. Henry Boot PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £372.99 million and a PE ratio of 31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.