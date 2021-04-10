HedgeTrade Reaches One Day Volume of $277,998.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $630.10 million and $277,998.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003958 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036379 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005554 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020347 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.