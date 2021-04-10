Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $30.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after buying an additional 242,796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. 3,023,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

