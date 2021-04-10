Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 63,000 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,524,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Crocs by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,015 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

