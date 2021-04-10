Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.33 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

