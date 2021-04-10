Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 32,100 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.60 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.