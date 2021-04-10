Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,645.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $62.71 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

