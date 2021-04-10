Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 658,300 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 658,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

