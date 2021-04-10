Head-To-Head Analysis: Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) vs. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Valeo alerts:

This table compares Valeo and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23%

Valeo has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeo and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $21.82 billion 0.37 $350.56 million $1.04 15.86 Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.89 $89.57 million $3.85 22.86

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Valeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Valeo pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Valeo pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patrick Industries pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patrick Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Patrick Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valeo and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 2 4 6 0 2.33 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.49%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Valeo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Valeo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; products, such as torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and hydraulic actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Valeo SE was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.