Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.79 ($91.52).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €69.60 ($81.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.83 and a 200-day moving average of €72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

