Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €31.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of H24 opened at €18.11 ($21.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51. home24 has a one year low of €2.85 ($3.35) and a one year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.45.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

