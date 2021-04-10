Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.53 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,665,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,875 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

