Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,596.28

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,596.28 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,661.49 ($21.71). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 787,148 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,624.44 ($21.22).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,541.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,596.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson acquired 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.