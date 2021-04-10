Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.63 ($183.10).

HNR1 stock opened at €155.90 ($183.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €150.12 and its 200 day moving average is €138.37. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

