Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$1.84.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.