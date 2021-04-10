Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$1.84.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

