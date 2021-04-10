Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALL opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.