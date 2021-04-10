Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE EC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

