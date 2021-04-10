Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 160.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 402,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

