Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.