Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,477 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 967,278 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 302,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,402 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NML opened at $4.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

