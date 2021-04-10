Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:SNP opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

