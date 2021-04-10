Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.16

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 79331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

