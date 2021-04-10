Grin Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $75.13 million and $14.54 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,568.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.92 or 0.03583737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00383351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.07 or 0.01096282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.00480622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00445021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.00335708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,126,020 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

