Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $234.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.78 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $221.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $924.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 140,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $114.48.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

