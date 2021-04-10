Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOGO. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gogo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

