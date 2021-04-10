Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $192.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.