Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.08. Glencore shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 23,765 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

