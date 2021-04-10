GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders bought a total of 638 shares of company stock worth $867,635 in the last 90 days.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,319.60 ($17.24) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The firm has a market cap of £66.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,259.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,350.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.