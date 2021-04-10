GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Position Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE GFL opened at $36.35 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

