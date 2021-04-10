GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

