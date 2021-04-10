Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €115.00 by Berenberg Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.53. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

