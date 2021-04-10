GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Trading Down 3.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.44. 424,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,738,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

