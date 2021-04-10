Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

