GenesisX Trading 152.9% Higher Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 152.9% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $34,324.41 and $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,352,019 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

