Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 43,681 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,206,032.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 690,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,524. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,456,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

