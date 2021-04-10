Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Gecina alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gecina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

GECFF remained flat at $$141.00 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. Gecina has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $159.40.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gecina (GECFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.