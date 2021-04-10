Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

On Thursday, January 14th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,608 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,622.12. Gamma Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.