Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.36

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.36 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 35.65 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.65 ($0.47), with a volume of 7,256 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £22.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.20.

In related news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

