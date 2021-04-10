Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Major Shareholder Sells $338,164.98 in Stock

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GLEO opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Galileo Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

