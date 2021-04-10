Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gaia by 63.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

