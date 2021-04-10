FY2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.