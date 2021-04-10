FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vodafone Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after buying an additional 176,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

