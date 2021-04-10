FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.06. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

NYSE:RPM opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

