FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.