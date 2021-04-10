FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Issued By National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.86.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$55.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -37.07. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

