F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,613 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

